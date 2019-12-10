Husqvarna is mostly known for its dirtbikes, but lately, the company’s new street bikes have been making serious waves. When Husqvarna’s current parent company KTM decided to take the Swedish motos back to the streets, they enlisted the help of partner Bajaj Motors. After releasing the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 in 2018, the two companies introduced 701 variants of both models in 2019. Now, KTM and Bajaj just announced a smaller 250cc version of the White Arrow and Black Arrow for the Indian market in February 2020.

Bajaj’s influence and manufacturing presence in India is strong. As a 48-percent shareholder of KTM, the Indian company collaborates with its Austrian counterparts on developmental projects including e-scooters and electric motorcycles. With such a strong relationship, it’s no surprise that KTM moved the production of the Svartpilen and Vitpilen to Bajaj’s facilities in 2018 to aid the global rollout of the range.

That decision seems to be paying off with the unveiling of the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250. By tucking the 249cc liquid-cooled single found in the Duke 250 into the 401’s chassis, the brand creates a viable option for the Indian market with a markedly different aesthetic than KTM’s offerings. At 30 horsepower and 18 ft-lbs of torque, the quarter-liter engine should be enough to dart through the streets of India’s metropolises.

Gallery: 2020 Husqvarna Vitpilen & Svartpilen 250

5 Photos

Similar to the larger displacement options, Husqvarna differentiates the styling of the two 250s. The Vitpilen 250 features clip-on handlebars and road tires that reflect the neo-cafe racer design of the Vitpilen 701. The more rugged Svartpilen 250 adopts the flat-track and scrambler influences of the Svartpilen 701 with taller, wider handlebars and off-road capable tires.

Aside from the aesthetics and ergonomics, both models tout a steel trellis frame, USD forks, 17-inch wheels, and Bosch ABS. There’s no news of the Svarpilen and Vitpilen 250 making it to Europe or the US just yet, but we hope to see the baby Huskys in some capacity. Pricing for India hasn’t been announced, but with a release date of February 2020, we’ll be sure to report back as soon as it’s revealed. Hopefully, at the right price, these Husqvarna’s will be as popular as the dirt bikes.