Aprilia’s new RS 660 broke cover at EICMA on November 5 and as predicted, it is a stunning middleweight sportbike. Replete with an advanced electronics package and race-inspired body work, the RS 660 is every bit the bells-and-whistles middleweight fans of the Italian marque have been lusting after.

The body work looks almost shrink-wrapped around the compact chassis and it takes more than a few looks to start uncovering intriguing details. Aprilia says the fairing was designed specifically for aerodynamic stability and wind protection for the rider, and a closer look at the photos shows a double-fairing set up. Less aggressive than MotoGP bikes, this set up still channels air between an inner and outer layer of body work, helping control the flow and generate a modest amount of downforce.

The aluminum frame and swingarm houses the 660 twin as a stressed member, with the asymmetrical swingarm mounted directly on the crankcase. We’re waiting for more photos of the shock mounting, as Aprilia’s notes point out it is mounted without linkages to save weight. Forty-one millimeter upside-down forks keep the front end under control, with braking power provided by 320 mm discs and radial-mounted Brembo calipers.

Gallery: 2020 Aprilia RS 660 EICMA 2019

3 Photos

That 660cc twin is good for an even 100 horsepower, but torque numbers haven’t yet been released. The whole bike weighs in at a svelte 373 pounds. A hallmark of Aprilia is scalpel-like handling and agility, and the Italian marque has made obvious efforts to bring that ethos to this middleweight bike.

Helping to prevent us mortals from throwing the RS 660 down the road is a five-mode electronic traction control program powered by a six-axis inertial measurement system. It offers Aprilia Traction Control, Aprilia Wheelie Control, Quick Shift, engine brake control, and multiple engine map modes. Variable map cornering ABS allows better stability and safety on the road, while also increasing confidence on the track.

There are five riding modes available, and Aprilia says three of those are for the daily rider with the final two designed for track use. Commute is designed for just that, with Dynamic being a more permissive and aggressive mode for road riding, and Individual allows the rider to set up the bike to their liking.

Challenge mode is designed to open up the best of the RS 660 for track use while still providing some safety net, while Time Attack mode is for the expert tinkerers to tune and set according to their individual preference.

The system also offers cruise control for added convenience and to protect one’s license on lengthy road trips. Speaking of which, Aprilia has added its MIA infotainment system to the 660. The system allows for smartphone connectivity giving access to incoming and outgoing phone calls, as well as navigation information directly in the instrument cluster.

Pricing has not yet been announced.

Click here to check out the rest of our EICMA 2019 coverage.