MV Agusta launched its new Rosso lineup, a selection of more affordable versions of three of its most popular models. Introducing the new 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso, Dragster 800 Rosso, and Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso.

Care to take a wild guess as to the color scheme MV Agusta chose for its new lineup? I’ll give you a hint: Rosso translates to “Red”. In appearance, the Rosso models are pretty much the same as their “standard” counterparts. A few money-saving decisions have been made to help bring the models’ price down.

For instance, on the Brutale 800 Rosso, we notice the disappearance of the underbelly protector and the wheels have been treated differently. On the Dragster, the wheels and the trellis frame are painted black rather than red. As for the Turismo Veloce, the wheel design is different and the side cases are removed from the equation.

In addition to the use of more affordable materials, the engine has also been detuned. All three models are based on the same 798cc, three-cylinder engine as the other 800s models. Instead of producing 140 horsepower (like on the full-fledged Brutale and Dragster 800), the Rosso iteration is instead rated at 110 horsepower.

While considered “cheaper” in price, the three Rosso models use the same controls and receive the same technologies offered on the other 800 models which include a quick shifter and Bosch ABS.

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 Rosso 2020 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso

While European pricing has been announced, we have yet to see how the “more affordable” tag line will apply to the American prices—or if it will at all, U.S. availability hasn’t been confirmed. Here’s the comparative pricing structure for all three models:

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso: 12,990€ (Brutale 800 RR: 15,990€)

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 Rosso: 13,990€ (Dragster 800 RC: 21,990€)

2020 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso: 16,990€ (Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso: 19,690€)