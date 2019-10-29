While North American motorcycle sales aren’t looking so hot, we keep hearing that new bike sales are doing well in other markets, including Europe. France, according to Motorcycles Data, is “the locomotive of European industry.” That may be why Indian firm Mahindra just announced that it now owns a 100 percent stake in Peugeot Motorcycles.

Back in January 2015, Mahindra purchased a 51 percent stake in Peugeot Motorcycles—which, we should mention, is a separate company from the car manufacturer of the same name. According to Mahindra, this move is “set to drive future growth for Peugeot Motorcycles in core European markets and expand into new geographies, including select Asian markets,” reports NDTV.

The 50cc Peugeot Kisbee scooter is quite popular in Europe, while Peugeot’s three-wheeled Metropolis scooter has done well both there and in China. Motorcycles Data reports that Peugeot was solidly in fourth place in its home market as of 2018. Under its existing partnership with Peugeot, Mahindra was already manufacturing the Peugeot-branded E-Ludix electric scooter.

In France, as in other markets, interest in electric two-wheelers is massive. Will electrics be among the seven new models that Mahindra and Peugeot plan to produce between 2021 and 2023? We can only assume they must. No official details about these seven new models have so far been given, other than that there are plans for them in the works.

Despite full ownership of Peugeot Motorcycles now residing with Mahindra, Peugeot HQ will remain in Mandeure, France. At this time, personnel and production facilities will also emain the same, according to Motociclismo.

What this will mean for the future remains to be seen—and with seven new models planned, it’s uncertain how the workflows might be divided among teams and facilities. Mahindra is a name better known for farm equipment in the US, and Peugeot scooters aren’t currently officially sold here, either. So far, no plans have been announced for that to change any time soon.

Sources: NDTV, Motorcycles Data, Bike Dekho, Motociclismo