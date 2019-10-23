There were rumors of Ducati working on a “half V4” engine, or V2 (a fancier-sounding nomenclature than V-twin). During its big 2020 lineup announcement, Ducati unveiled a flock of exciting new models, including the highly anticipated Streetfighter V4 and the all-new baby Panigale armed with an equally new V2 engine.

It looks like Ducati was trying to rival with the Tokyo Motor Show. The Borgo Panigale firm hosted its big lineup announcement at the same time the Japanese show opened its doors—just on a different time zone. On the Rimini stage, Ducati proceeded to show the world what its new lineup of bikes would look like for 2020.

There were a lot more novelties presented than we expected, including the all-new Panigale V2, a spin-off of the popular Panigale V4. Ducati refers to the bike as a “compact sportbike”, perfect for everyday life and for a younger generation—a sort of watered-down, user-friendly Panigale if you will. The V2 slots in below the 959 that it replaces, clocking in at 955cc. Despite the small displacement downgrade, the V2 Superquadro actually produces more power than the engine it replaces with an output rated at 155 hp and 76.7 lb-ft of torque.

Gallery: 2020 Ducati Panigale V2

On the surface, the V2 is pretty close to the V4 showcasing a very similar design. When putting the two models side by side, you notice a few rounder and smoother surfaces on the V2 and slightly different cutouts in the side panels. Probably the most obvious difference is the muffler, the V2 receiving a round, slightly upswept tip. The baby Pani tips the scales at a tiny 388 lb (dry)

The electronics are the same as the ones offered on the bigger Panigale, including Ducati’s Human Machine Interface (HMI), ABS cornering, traction control, wheelie control, QuickShift up and down, and engine brake control.

Support is provided by a Showa fork at the front and an adjustable Sachs shock paired with a single-sided swingarm at the back while stopping power is provided to you by Brembo.

We have yet to confirm whether the new Ducati Panigale V2 will be available in the U.S. but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.