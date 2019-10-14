2 / 7

The presence of this track beast hasn’t been confirmed by Honda—we suspect to see a new CBR1000RR show up in Tokyo purely based on Internet speculations. The pieces of the puzzle are all there, including a number of patents suggesting the RR will be equipped with winglets à la Panigale V4 R and with active aeros.

In addition to the documents, Honda confirmed that for 2020, its WSBK factory team would undergo a thorough overhaul, including the bike itself. This has lead a number of sources, ourselves included, to suggest that said new CBR1000RR could be unveiled in Tokyo.