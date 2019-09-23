True to form, Triumph is preparing for the unveiling of a new-generation Street Triple with, of course, a teaser. The video is our first peek at the new model which reveals the new Triple’s headlight cluster design and silhouette.

Already over the summer, a flock of Triumph test mules was spotted being tested. One of these mules was a seemingly new Street Triple. Triumph has now confirmed that on October 7, it will unveil a new 2020 Street Triple RS.

The model’s current generation runs on the new-ish 765cc inline triple and produces 121 horsepower and 57 lb-ft of torque. Rumors suggest that the triple will be replaced with the upgraded version of the 765 used in Moto2 and underlying the upcoming limited-run Daytona.

Recently-published California Air Resources Board (CARB) documents also point to the addition of a catalyst to help reduce emissions, a modification would make the new Street Triple Euro 5 compliant.

The model is also apparently getting a facelift with what looks like a new headstock, a stockier profile, a rounder dorsal line, and a different pillion. That’s what we can make out looking only at the dark silhouette flashed in the video. That and the frowning, angry-looking new headlamps design.

Now October 7 also is opening day of Germany’s annual Intermot show, leading us to believe that this is the platform Triumph has chosen to introduce its new-generation roadster. We’ll be marking down the date on our calendars to make sure we bring you all the details about the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS.

Other models we are still expecting to see from Triumph are a new Tiger 800, a new Thruxton 1200 Black, and a Bobber TFC. At least according to the spy shots snapped in August. 2019 isn’t over yet and Triumph has a tendency to do things its own way so chances are it has a few more surprises up its sleeve.