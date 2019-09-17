The sad news that Jessi Combs had died hit many across the motorcycle and automotive worlds pretty hard. Both those who knew her and those who didn’t were struck by how much she’d contributed to this corner of the world. Now, in accordance with all the inspiration she left behind, the Petersen Automotive Museum is hosting a special exhibit to honor Jessi Combs and her legacy.

From September 22 through 25, 2019, you can see the exhibit titled Jessi Combs: Life At Full Speed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in beautiful Los Angeles, CA. Admission to this exhibit is free to the public. There is a suggested donation, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Jessi Combs Foundation. Along with Combs’ pursuit of speed, she was a skilled fabricator. Her Foundation seeks to educate, inspire, and empower women in the fabrication and mechanical fields, to keep building long into the future.

This exhibit will be a great place to honor and remember Jessi, and will display items from her workshop and studio, including several of her motorcycles, notebooks, welding jackets, racing helmets, and her Baja and Great Race medals.

Please note that if you wish to visit other exhibits within the museum, you’ll be required to pay the standard general admission fee to the museum. To find out more information and plan your trip, check out the official exhibit page here. You can also make donations to the Jessi Combs Foundation from that link.

One other exhibit going on at Petersen through November 2019 that may interest you is Electric Revolution, a collection of all-electric motorcycles. If you’re into cars as well as bikes, there will of course be plenty of other things to interest you as well. Don’t wait—the Jessi Combs exhibit will only be there for a short time.

Source: Petersen Automotive Museum