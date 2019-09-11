Benelli and parent company SSR just announced one new bike and one updated bike for 2020. They’re very different in character from one another, but both round out Benelli and SSR’s existing lineup to offer two more options for different types of riders.

The brand new 2020 SSR SR300S dirt bike comes in just one color: white. It features a single-cylinder, four-stroke, 300cc liquid-cooled engine, and an aluminum perimeter frame. Weight is listed as 256 pounds, with a wheelbase of 57 inches and a seat height of 37.4 inches. It comes with both an electric and a kick starter, as well as a six-speed transmission.

Inverted front forks feature adjustable rebound and compression damping with 10 inches of travel, while the rear shock offers adjustable spring pre-load and rebound with 10.5 inches of travel. The SR300S rolls on 21” front and 19” rear alloy wheels, with disc brakes front and rear and a two-piston caliper up front. The entire package can be yours for an MSRP of $4,399.

Meanwhile, the updated 2020 Benelli 302S comes in your choice of four colors: black, green, white, or red. The high-revving 300cc parallel twin is a DOHC fuel injected lump outputting a claimed 37.5hp and 18.9 lb-ft of torque at 9,000 RPM. Unladen weight is listed as 408 lbs, but no curb weight is given on the official spec sheet. The tank holds 4.2 gallons of gas.

Wheelbase is 55.51 inches, and seat height is 31.3 inches. It has USD front forks, and the rear shock offers adjustable pre-load. The 302S comes with disc brakes all around, and the front features dual floating discs with 4-piston caliper, and braided stainless steel brake lines. Wheels are 17” and come shod in Pirelli Angel ST rubber.

A new LED headlight and LCD dash give this updated thumper a more modern, approachably aggressive look. All this style can be yours for an MSRP of $4,299.

Source: SSR Motorsports/Benelli Motorcycles USA