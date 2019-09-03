Warning: The following article may make you want to move to Germany. It may also make you want to throw down all your hard-earned Euros and ship your very own Weinsberg Carabus 630 MEG Outlaw back to the States. Goodness knows I’ve saturated my keyboard, such is the drool-worthiness of this rig. It takes a lot to convince us here at RideApart to highlight and report on things with four wheels but this mobile garage is perfect.

If you race motocross, circuit racing, or even if you just like to camp out at the trailhead and rip through forests on the weekend, this Fiat Ducato-based motorhome has you sorted. You might know the Fiat Ducato as the Ram Promaster in North America.

Cleverly, the Germans noticed that when we sleep, we’re often lying down. So the bed is elevated above the garage in the rear. It’s low in height, but wide and long enough that the manufacturer claims up to three people can sleep in it (and you thought the French were the adventurous ones).

Gallery: Weinsberg Carabus 630 MEG Outlaw Toy Hauler Camper

9 Photos

Maximum payload for the Outlaw is 1,150 pounds – enough for two motorbikes, or a race bike and a set of tools and spares. There’s also storage up front, as well as shelving in the bed area. There are two pivoting cab seats (driver and passenger) that turn around and join the dining table and two other seats. Up to four people can travel in the van.

The garage area is fully sealed from the rest of the camper to avoid smells and fumes leaking into the living area, which includes a kitchen, refrigerator, diesel heating, shower, and toilet. The photos supplied by the manufacturer show generous storage within the garage, and a robust checker plate floor complete with tie-down rails. I’m particularly impressed by the clever stowage and separate compartments for boots and helmets. Tie-down anchors on the walls help hold ramps and tall toolboxes in place easily - something I find missing on most toy haulers in the market, including my own.

The Caratour range is powered by a 2.0L Fiat four-cylinder diesel good for 120 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque as standard. An upgraded 2.3L motor good for 180 hp is available. Gross vehicle weight (GVWR) is 8,900 lb.

The company is charging just under 45,000 Euro ($US49,000) for the vehicle in Europe, but it looks like you’d have a hard time getting one in the USA. The good news is, you can always buy a long-wheel-base high-roof Ram Promaster and kit it out yourself. Now excuse me, I’m off to my Ram dealership and Home Depot.