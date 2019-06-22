A group of riders out for a cruise was struck by an oncoming pickup truck Friday evening, killing seven and critically injuring three.

Update: Names of the victims have still not been released, but all have been identified as former Marines riding with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

At 6:30 pm a 2016 Dodge 2500 crossed the center line and smashed straight into the group on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, just north of Mount Washington. The truck then crashed and caught fire before emergency services arrived. Despite their best efforts, as well as those of bystanders who helped, seven riders died at the scene. Two were airlifted to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in nearby Berlin, while another was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

"It’s tragic," New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter in a news conference. "It’s tragic for those involved, tragic for the families, so we’re doing our job, we’re doing our work and our thoughts are with the people who were adversely affected by this."

The road was shut down overnight while police investigated the crash, and was only reopened early Saturday morning. Police have not stated the cause of the tragic crash, nor the identities of those involved.

"There was debris everywhere," said Miranda Thompson, who was several cars behind the crash. "People were in the grass. There were people putting tourniquets on people, trying to make sure they didn’t move. You could tell people were lost who it happened to. It was a sad day for all of them.

"It was so devastating to see the bodies on the road," said Jerry Hamanne, owner of a bed and breakfast just 500 feet from the crash scene that was hosting several of the riders. "My God, I don’t want to see something like this again."

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu tweeted his sympathies to all involved. We at RideApart would like to echo those condolences for the victims and families, best wishes to the survivors, and thanks to everyone who assisted at the scene.

Sources: CNN, CBS Boston, 7 News Boston, NBC Boston, Law Enforcement Today