Dainese has been highly protective of its D-air technology if the Alpinestars debacle from earlier this year is any indication. It might sound harsh, but who wouldn’t be so aggressive when you spent 26 years developing a system that’s become a standard in MotoGP? That being said, for us non-Marquezes and Rossies commonfolk, the D-air technology comes at a price. A Dainese jacket with airbag retails for between $1,199 and $4,499 for a full leather suit. The Vicenza firm decided to address that and has designed a product it hopes will help mainstream the technology thanks to the introduction of the D-air Smart Jacket.

The D-air Smart Jacket is meant to make the proprietary airbag system more versatile and available to a broader audience. In fact, this is the first time a D-air product doesn’t require to be plugged into the bike to function; no need to plug in to play. This means the vest can be fitted under, or even over, any pre-owned jacket and be used on any motorcycle. The rubber tag located on the chest of the vest vibrates to indicate that it’s operational or that it needs to be charged and color LEDs indicate its status. The rechargeable batteries have a 26-hour lifespan.

The vest is made of a flexible and breathable fabric which is meant to make it comfortable in any weather condition and easy to fold and store in a bag or sidecase. As for weight, the vest only adds a few pounds to your get up—a small compromise to make for the additional protection.

Of course, the star of the show is the Shield, the airbag found inside the vest. The shape of the airbag allows it to protect not only the back and the neck of the rider but also his chest. The Shield also features a “brain” that allows it to analyze riding data collected by seven sensors at a rate of 1,000 per minute. This rapid processing is what allows the airbag to react as soon as an impact or a fall are detected. Dainese proudly boasts the fastest inflating time of the industry at 45 milliseconds.

Unlike a car airbag that almost automatically writes a vehicle off, there is no need to buy a new D-air jacket (or vest) should you get into a minor scoff that triggered your airbag. In fact, the Shield system can simply be replaced at a Dainese dealer.

The vest will be available in six men and six women sizes at the retail price of $699,95—not exactly cheap, but slightly easier to stomach than the rest of the D-air collection.