This is one of those must-haves. If you don’t own a torque wrench you’re probably over-tightening everything. Did you know your oil drain bolt has a torque spec? It does, and it’s probably way lower than you are reefing on it, my man. Every bolt on your bike has a specification for the torque it should be tightened to, and getting used to using a torque wrench on reassembly is good for your bike’s fasteners, will mean fewer broken and stripped bolts, and will give you peace of mind.

Never use your torque wrench to loosen anything; that can throw it out of calibration. Breaker bar loosens, torque tightens. Use the correct tool for the job in these situations, always.

Keep in mind that you don’t want to use a torque wrench at the very edges of its capabilities, so keep a ⅜” drive and a ½” drive around. The ⅜” will bring you from 10-100ft-lbs, and the ½” from 35-250 ft-lbs, so you will be covered in nearly every situation. If you’re regularly tightening things to 15 ft-lbs or less, consider a ¼” drive torque wrench. If something needs more than 250, well, how the heck did you get it off in the first place? Oh, a pneumatic impact wrench? Ok, ok…