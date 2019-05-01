At the beginning of the year, Triumph announced it was introducing its new Triumph Factory Custom division and along with it, its first model to receive the TFC treatment: the Thruxton. In the Thruxton’s shadow, the brand hinted at a second TFC model: the Rocket 3. Coincidentally, the specially-prepared model showed its face shortly after rumors of a new generation had started circling, adding fuel to the fire. We still have no confirmation that a new-gen Rocket is in the works, however, we now get to have a proper look at the new Rocket III TFC.

Triumph released an introductory video showing all the features of its power cruiser as well as all the relevant information on its Website. Only 750 units of the customized Rocket will be produced worldwide. The limited-run models will even sport a special plate indicating their number within the series.

The silhouette of the TFC seems to have been slightly stretched out when compared to the currently Rocket generation. It creates a more elegant flow. Of course, a proper custom wouldn’t be complete without carbon fiber, so the Rocket receives a healthy dose of it in its bodywork that wraps around the single or double seat. The motorcycle is mounted on a set of aluminum wheels, fitted with a set of Brembo Stylema brakes.

With the Rocket III TFC, Triumph also confirmed our suspicions that the biggest production motorcycle engine in the world was gaining a few hundred cubic centimeters, now sitting at 2,500cc. Triumph states that power for the TFC is rated at “over” 168 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque (so likely no official output numbers announced yet). The striking three-in-one-in-two pipes create a dynamic forward-propelling line, capped with an Arrow carbon fiber dual-end muffler.

8 Photos

If the fact that the Thruxton TFC uses the engine as the Thruxton R, it’s not farfetched to believe that the new generation of the Rocket we’ve been expecting will receive a tuned-down version of the 2,5L. I mean, Triumph does advertise the TFC’s “all-new 2500cc triple engine”.

The Rocket III TFC goes for $29,000, which represents a premium of over $13,000. Of course, Triumph is banking on the uniqueness of the model and its limited run to get people interested, but also likely on the fact that they could potentially become the first owners of the new-generation Triumph Rocket III.