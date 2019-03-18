Relatively inexpensive drones that carry cameras have revolutionized our photographic experience– now every-day people can film places with stunning wide-angle aerial photography that used to be available only by helicopter, to show you a destination road you might not be able to resist.

Meet the Stelvio Pass. You can film it from the road itself but to get these vast and sweeping views, the drone does a better job. Take a moment to watch it on full-screen mode and imagine yourself on a motorcycle riding all those hairpins. Heck, the road is so good Moto Guzzi named a motorcycle after it!

The Stelvio Pass (Passo dello Stelvio) sits on the Italian side of the border between Italy and Switzerland. It’s the highest paved mountain pass in the Eastern Alps. It’s super popular with motorsports enthusiasts of every stripe, and also with tourists who are only there for the views, so traffic on this road can be a little challenging.

The road was built between 1820 and 1825 to more easily connect settled parts of Austria. The road tops out at a little over 6,000 feet in altitude, and is only open between May and November. Each of its hairpin turns is numbered so you can keep track of where you are while you’re riding it, if you want to.

Loads of motorcycle tour companies capitalize on the popularity of the road (and the surrounding mountains) and offer packages that include motorcycle rental, food and lodging for intrepid moto-tourists who are interested in navigating the road on two wheels themselves. Some of them have chase trucks that will even carry all your stuff from one destination to the next, so that you can ride your rented motorcycle unencumbered. By the time you’re finished watching this fantastic video of the road, you may be googling tour companies to set up your own dream Italian vacation. Remember, while the Stelvio is just one road, the Alps and Dolomites are bucket-list destinations for any motorcyclist who loves twisty mountain passes. Just remember to keep your eyes on the road while you’re moving!

