When we all said that Harley Davidson needed to appeal to younger riders, this isn’t quite what we had in mind, but we’ll take it!

Harley Davidson has acquired StaCyc, Inc., a company that produces “stability cycles” more commonly known as “push bikes” for kids. They are electric-powered two-wheelers made just for kids called “EDRIVE.”

Harley’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand, Heather Malenshek, says “We’re thrilled to have StaCyc become part of the Harley-Davidson family. The StaCyc team shares the same vision we have for building the next generation of riders globally and we believe that together, we will have a significant impact in bringing the fun and enjoyment of riding to kids everywhere.”

Getting a kid committed to a brand before that kid is even out of diapers is a pretty brilliant move, and what little kid would not want a Harley Davidson “motorcycle” built just for them? I would have loved this as a kid.

StaCyc launched in 2016 with two different models, the 12e and 16e. The 12e is a 12” frame and the 16e a 16” frame; slightly larger and more powerful, but each can be operated as a traditional push bike in no-power mode until the child gets a feel for how the bike acts. The smaller bike is for kids with at least a fourteen (14) inch inseam and the larger for an 18” inseam.

The StaCyc website, though everything is listed as “sold out” (no doubt a process of the acquisition), has not only the whole bikes for sale but spare parts and upgrades available too.

(Please note that helmet is way too big on that little kid.)

These bikes will be rebranded as Harley-Davidson and sold through the Harley dealer network. Harley is planning to have them available in the third quarter of 2019, so look for them starting in July or so. Plenty of time before the holiday rush!

Ryan Ragland, Founder of StaCyc, says “After a few conversations with Harley-Davidson, we realized that the ethos of our brands and our commitment to bringing more riders to motorcycling were incredibly aligned. The opportunity to work with the team at Harley-Davidson and have the support to carry out our mission to create the next generation of riders is exciting. Together we’re building a plan that fast-tracks our ability to help the industry create as many riders as possible.”

Though there is no word on the EDRIVE bikes’ pricing now that they’re Harley-branded, they were originally $649 for the 12” bike and $699 for the 16”.

Anything that gets kids more interested in motorcycling is a good thing in my book.

Source: StaCyc