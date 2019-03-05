It's a Harley for your toddler!
When we all said that Harley Davidson needed to appeal to younger riders, this isn’t quite what we had in mind, but we’ll take it!
Harley Davidson has acquired StaCyc, Inc., a company that produces “stability cycles” more commonly known as “push bikes” for kids. They are electric-powered two-wheelers made just for kids called “EDRIVE.”
Harley’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand, Heather Malenshek, says “We’re thrilled to have StaCyc become part of the Harley-Davidson family. The StaCyc team shares the same vision we have for building the next generation of riders globally and we believe that together, we will have a significant impact in bringing the fun and enjoyment of riding to kids everywhere.”
Getting a kid committed to a brand before that kid is even out of diapers is a pretty brilliant move, and what little kid would not want a Harley Davidson “motorcycle” built just for them? I would have loved this as a kid.
StaCyc launched in 2016 with two different models, the 12e and 16e. The 12e is a 12” frame and the 16e a 16” frame; slightly larger and more powerful, but each can be operated as a traditional push bike in no-power mode until the child gets a feel for how the bike acts. The smaller bike is for kids with at least a fourteen (14) inch inseam and the larger for an 18” inseam.
The StaCyc website, though everything is listed as “sold out” (no doubt a process of the acquisition), has not only the whole bikes for sale but spare parts and upgrades available too.
(Please note that helmet is way too big on that little kid.)
These bikes will be rebranded as Harley-Davidson and sold through the Harley dealer network. Harley is planning to have them available in the third quarter of 2019, so look for them starting in July or so. Plenty of time before the holiday rush!
Ryan Ragland, Founder of StaCyc, says “After a few conversations with Harley-Davidson, we realized that the ethos of our brands and our commitment to bringing more riders to motorcycling were incredibly aligned. The opportunity to work with the team at Harley-Davidson and have the support to carry out our mission to create the next generation of riders is exciting. Together we’re building a plan that fast-tracks our ability to help the industry create as many riders as possible.”
Though there is no word on the EDRIVE bikes’ pricing now that they’re Harley-branded, they were originally $649 for the 12” bike and $699 for the 16”.
Anything that gets kids more interested in motorcycling is a good thing in my book.
Source: StaCyc
HARLEY-DAVIDSON ACQUIRES STACYC, INC., MAKER OF ELECTRIC-POWERED TWO-WHEELERS FOR KIDS
Acquisition broadens electric two-wheeled portfolio to grow the next generation of Harley-Davidson Riders and lead in the electrification of motorcycling
MILWAUKEE (March 5, 2019) – Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) announces today that it has acquired StaCyc, Inc., producer of the 12 and 16 EDRIVE, electric-powered two-wheelers specifically designed for kids.
StaCyc, which entered the market in 2016, currently designs, markets and sells their EDRIVE models for kids, with an MSRP range of $649 to $699. StaCyc EDRIVES are sold in the U.S. through powersports dealerships, including 29 Harley-Davidson ® dealerships, online and in specialty bicycle retailers.
The acquisition of StaCyc expands Harley-Davidson’s electric portfolio and reinforces its commitment to lead in the electrification of motorcycling. Harley-Davidson previously announced plans to launch LiveWire ™ , a premium, high-performance electric motorcycle in fall 2019 and future lightweight and middleweight electric motorcycles at various price points starting in 2021. The StaCyc electric two-wheelers will provide an entry point for the youngest riders to enjoy the thrill of riding. As a subsidiary, a Harley-Davidson branded version of StaCyc’s 12-inch and 16-inch models will be sold through select Harley-Davidson dealers. The branded products will be available in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2019.
StaCyc branded EDRIVES will continue to be sold through StaCyc’s existing distribution network. Since its inception, StaCyc has inspired more than 6,000 new riders to join the sport through its fun and upbeat brand that focuses on sharing the love of riding through its line of kids’ electric two-wheeled products. The company has served as a catalyst for engaging riders at an early age and has been first to market with an entirely new category in both the motorcycle and bicycle markets.
The StaCyc acquisition is the latest example of how Harley-Davidson is investing in opportunities that inspire increased ridership in the near-term and deliver sustainable growth for the future as part of its More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan. The accelerated plan, which was unveiled in 2018, focuses on building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, providing broader access to the brand and products and a commitment to supporting and strengthening dealers globally.
Harley-Davidson previously unveiled its plans for its full portfolio of motorcycles, starting with LiveWire, which will be available for sale later this year in the U.S. Preorders in the U.S. are now open and the company announced today at the Geneva International Motor Show that preorders for Europe will begin in April.
“We’ve said previously that we believe electric vehicles are where global mobility is headed and they hold great appeal for existing riders as well as opportunity to build new riders,” said Malenshek. “As we lead in the electrification of motorcycling, we’re demonstrating our commitment by delivering a full range of electric products for a vast audience who will be inspired to imagine and discover what is possible from Harley-Davidson.”
Introducing the new Harley-Davidson branded version of StaCyc’s electric 12-inch and 16-inch two-wheelers for kids. Harley- Davidson announced the acquisition of StaCyc on March 5.