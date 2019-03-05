I will admit right now, that I have tried for a really long time to understand The Motor Company’s nomenclature with limited success. I read some good news recently, though, in that the dealerships aren’t really referring to these bikes with their code names (FLHR, FLTR, FLHT, WTF) anymore, just the model names. That will make everything easier! Maybe!

That’s not the point of this article, though–we have news! A new Electra Glide for 2019!

Harley is calling it a “dressed-down dresser” but from what I can tell, all that really means is they’ve taken an Electra Glide Classic, pulled the seat in favor of a solo seat, yanked off the passenger pegs and mounts, replaced a bunch of chrome things with painted things, neglected to install a stereo, and offer it in any color you want just as long as that color is “Vivid Black.” The press release says “Harley-Davidson has released a touring model that takes a step back from all the luxury amenities and offers a rawer touring experience.” Do we want “rawer” or just less expensive?

(Why did they take press pictures in my old high school gym?)

Perhaps this is an attempt on Harley’s part to make their bikes a bit more affordable for the occasional youngster that might be interested in their motorcycles, but anyone wandering the showroom floor of a Japanese motorcycle dealership (or, heck, even a German or Italian one) might be shocked that a base-model Harley touring bike with no amenities is still $19,000.

Some have suggested that this model can be, more so than Harleys are generally, the LEGO of motorcycles–a clean slate, if you will, to customize as you wish. Is it more cost-effective to do things that way? Perhaps, but it’s certainly more personal. Harleys have always touted their customizability as a feature, so perhaps to the correct crowd the low price (for a Harley) is an advantage and makes a great platform on which to build a custom batwinged glory bike.

I’ll be over here trying to figure out how this particular bike is different from a $19,000 Road King with an aftermarket batwing fairing bolted on. The Road King has passenger accommodations, at least.