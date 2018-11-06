A quirky, 700cc, single-cylinder sportbike? Yes, please!

Husqvarna has been working overtime lately in the "making seriously cool bikes" department. All that effort was on display today in Milan as Husky unveiled a bevy of new bikes and concepts at EICMA 2018. Among the Svartpilens and various dirtbikes was a stunning blue and white jewel—the Vitpilen 701 AERO Concept. So, what is it? Let's find out together, shall we?

HUSKY!

Husqvarna Goes Flat Trackin' With The Svartplien 701
Check Out Husqvarna Live Presentation at EICMA

The Vitpilen 701 AERO is a faired sportbike concept based around Husqvarna's Vitpilen 701 naked bike. Clearly designed with track days in mind, the 701 Aero has an old-school fairing with a covered headlight and a seating position that's more MotoGP than street bike. Like the bike from which it's derived, the AERO is powered by Husqvarna's 693cc, liquid-cooled single. Now, a big-bore thumper sportbike may seem strange to some, but since Husqvarna is the SAAB of motorcycle OEMs (my opinion, your mileage may vary) it makes a quirky kind of sense.

Husqvarna supplied us peons very important moto journalists with a press release regarding the AERO but, sadly, it doesn't tell us much. Oh, it says a lot, sure. It's full of hyper-dense adspeak that talks so much and says so little it'd give Gary Farmer a run for his money. I assume that's just because the AERO is a tarted up Vitpilen and largely a design exercise so there's little to tell. The document does highlight the bike's round, full-color TFT screen that looks like a high-tech interpretation of a classic round-faced speedometer. It's very cool and reflects the rest of Husky's retro yet high-tech design language.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 AERO Concept
Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 AERO Concept

Will we ever see the Vitpilen 701 AERO in Husqvarna showrooms? Probably not, unfortunately. The company did the same thing a couple years ago with the Vitpilen 401 AERO and we still haven't seen that bike. That said, these concepts are a great window into Husqvarna's designers' heads and I definitely like what I see. If we find out anything more, we'll let you know.