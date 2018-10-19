The days are numbered for the MV Agusta F4, thanks to increasingly stringent emission standards that the bike can no longer meet. But before it goes, MV Agusta is building one last special edition that cranks the F4 up to 11: the Claudio Castiglioni.

Claudio Castiglioni is known for rescuing several motorcycle brands, including Ducati and Husqvarna. He acquired the MV Agusta trademark in 1991 and is responsible for the creation of the F4, introduced in 1997. The F4CC was a 2008 special edition that was also named in his honor with his initials and had a top speed of 195 miles per hour.

The latest F4 to be named after Castiglioni is even wilder. All of its bodywork is carbon fiber, as well as its wheels, supplied by BST. It also comes with Brembo Stylema brake calipers and Ohlins suspension. The engine features titanium connecting rods, a rebalanced and lightened crankshaft, revised intake ports, and DLC-treated cam followers. Combined with a titanium SC Project full exhaust system it makes 212 horsepower in track trim, with "only" 205 hp for the street.

All this power is backed up by a sophisticated rider aid system with four modes to help prevent you from dumping it and scratching up all that expensive carbon fiber. An AIM dash provides full data logging and an integrated GPS. This is integrated with the rider aids to allow you to set different parameters for different parts of the track. For instance, you can reign the F4 in tightly for the corners, then let it rip down the main straightaway.

MV Agusta plans to build only 200 fully decked out F4 Claudio Castiglionis. They have not yet announced a price, but seeing how the 2008 F4CC sold for $120,000, expect something similarly high.