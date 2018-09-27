A motorcycle maker and a tire manufacturer teaming up to make a bike is as close as it gets to a match made in heaven. When both companies are Italian, you know the design ante has just been upped. It’s no wonder an MV Agusta and Pirelli pair up for a special edition Brutale 800 made of, you will have guessed it, rubber!

The two Italian giants have partnered up to design a limited edition Brutale, the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli. Based on the Brutale 800 RR, the Dragster builds on the model’s dramatic design. The model is available in a matte black with contrasting yellow accents or silver, black and blue color schemes that nicely contrast the trellis frame and spoke wheels. It also receives a special seat signed Pirelli Design with contrasting materials and body-matching stitching as well as thunderbolt design, inspired by the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tire thread shape fitted on the spoke wheels.

The Dragster is also an evolution of the existing special edition MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli that incorporates one very specific and unique feature: rubber. In fact, the Dragster’s tank sliders and fairing integrate a specially developed rubber formula that’s scratch resistant. The Brutale’s signature triple exhaust pipe tips are covered in a ceramic coating resistant to high temperatures.

Some special editions have everything to get us excited. Whether its special parts, accessories, a different design, or a history: manufacturers know how to create some hype around their products and make us want to spend more money for exclusivity. When the package is purely aesthetics and sets you back almost $4,000, the pill is a little harder to swallow—and that’s only the pricing for the “standard” Brutale 800 RR Pirelli package. Though no pricing has been announced yet, as a special edition, it’s easy to imagine that the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli will come at a price. I guess that’s what a bike made of rubber gets you!

Source: MV Agusta