We knew it was coming and, thanks to leaked designs and a video, we knew more or less what to expect. BMW has finally officially unveiled the 2019 R 1250 GS alongside the new 1250 RT; the teasing is over.

We learned a few weeks ago that the R 1200 GS was getting an upgrade for 2019, going from 1170 cc to 1254. The bigger boxer engine now produces 136 hp and 81 lb-ft of torque and thanks to the all-new Shiftcam technology, the bike has a wider power band, with improved performance at low rpm. The Shiftcam system engages partial and full load cams which help vary the valves opening to optimize output. The new, more refined liquid cooled engine should also offer improved fuel economy numbers, a reduction estimated at 4 percent. More power and fewer emissions—that’s a win-win!

Both new models receive two riding modes as well as Automatic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist as standard equipment. The optional Riding Modes Pro package adds the Dynamic riding mode and for the GS, the Dynamic Pro, Enduro, and Enduro Pro modes as well.

Also new for 2019 is the standard Connectivity feature. Using the BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller, the rider can access all the bike’s functionalities via Bluetooth, displayed on the shiny new 6.5-inch color display. Optional is the Intelligent Emergency Call that will automatically call the emergency services in the event of a crash. The new Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) keeps the throttle from accelerating the bike in an emergency braking situation.

All these new toys and gadgets add a healthy 11 lb to the GS, now tipping the scale at 549 lb.

Both models will offer adjustable seat height and be available in a variety of trims and variants, including Motorrad Spezial customized features. Pricing for the 2019 BMW R 1250 GS and RT has yet to be revealed as well as official landing date in the showrooms and a release date for the R 850 GS.

