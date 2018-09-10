Hide press release Show press release

The latest Ducati Scrambler makeover provides a bike that is now even more contemporary, comfortable and safe, taking ‘Land of Joy’ fun to new heights. Affordable and essential, the Ducati Scrambler is the perfect blend of tradition and innovativeness. Even in this latest 'Joyvolution' incarnation, it retains the pure essence of motorcycling: two wheels, a wide handlebar, a simple engine, and endless fun. What's more, the new Bosch Cornering ABS maximizes active safety during braking, adding an extra layer of untroubled freedom.



The Ducati Scrambler brand, launched in 2014 to 'speak a new motorcycling language', puts a modern-day slant on the ethos of the 1960s Scrambler. It's fair to say that it's no mere motorcycle, it's a veritable lifestyle. Free-spirited, go-getting and non-conformist, open to other cultures and styles, Ducati Scrambler has created a world - the 'Land of Joy' – where aficionados can share their experiences and ideals. A world in which the protagonists are not bikes or performance but people and their passions: music, cinema, art, photography, street food. A new approach that takes the motorcycling experience to the next level.



Ever since its launch, the Ducati Scrambler has set a whole new standard by offering a fresh take on motorcycling. In 2015 it became the world's 10th best-selling bike over 500 cc, an absolute first for the Bologna-based bike manufacturer. Four years on from the brand launch, more than 55,000 Scrambler bikes have been sold worldwide.



The breadth of the brand is also evident in the four mono-brand Scrambler Camp stores in Padua, Borgo Panigale, Barcelona, and New York, and the two Scrambler Food factory restaurants opened in Bologna.



The first result of the Joyvolution is the new Scrambler Icon. The aluminum of the new, beefier side panels match the steel of the teardrop tank and the glass of the headlight flawlessly. A black-painted engine, brushed cylinder head fins, and machine-finished rims give the Ducati Scrambler eye-catching panache.



The all-new headlight with LED DRL (Daytime Running Light) boosts bike visibility in traffic, even in daylight, as do the new auto-off LED indicators. More ergonomic switchgear makes it easier for the rider to scroll the LCD instrument menu, which now includes fuel level info.



On the Ducati Scrambler, the high, wide handlebars, the new flat seat and renewed suspension set-up merge to ensure an outstandingly comfortable, relaxed riding position. Low weight, low center of gravity and slightly chunky tire treads ensure great handling and pure fun whatever the situation; thanks to the safety provided by Bosch Cornering ABS - all-new and exclusive for this category of vehicle - riding is now more carefree than ever. Riders will also appreciate the new softer-feel hydraulic clutch control, while the adjustable lever - like the one on the front brake - ensures the lever-handlebar gap can be adapted to individual needs.



Ducati Scrambler is a lifestyle brand. It draws its inspiration from multiple sources, including music, as a listen to Scrambler Web Radio (available 24/7 at scramblerducati.com) clearly shows. Thanks to the Ducati Multimedia System, riders of the new Scrambler can now listen to their favorite playlists, answer calls or chat with the passenger.



The Scrambler Icon is available in Atomic Tangerine with black frame and a black seat with grey trim or in classic ’62 Yellow with black frame and black seat with grey trim.



To see the official Scrambler Icon launch video check out the brand's social network sites or go to the website and share the content with the hashtag #joyvolution and #scramblerducati.