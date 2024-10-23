On October 9, Harley-Davidson filed a safety recall report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, regarding all 2022 Low Rider El Diablo (FXRST) and certain 2022 through 2024 Low Rider ST (FXLRST) motorcycles.

The issue involves the front brake lines, which may come into contact with the fuel tank over the lifetime of the vehicle due to unintended bending during assembly. This could, in turn, result in the brake lines rupturing over time, which could cause a loss of brake fluid and front braking power. Needless to say, a lack of front brake power could increase the risk of a crash.

According to Harley's records, around 15,778 total motorcycles may be affected by this recall, which represents about one percent of the population. Of these, around 739 are 2022 Low Rider El Diablo models, while as many as 15,039 are 2022 through 2024 Low Rider ST models.

Production dates for the affected 2022 Low Rider El Diablo models range from June 20, 2022 through October 25, 2022. Affected VINs range from 1HD1YZZ12NB047117 to 1HD1YZZ19NB070460 and are non-sequential.

Meanwhile, production dates for the affected 2022 through 2024 Low Rider ST models range from November 17, 2021 through August 6, 2024. Affected VINs range from 1HD1YXZ15NB010261 through 1HD1YXZ15RB050278 and are likewise non-sequential. Low Rider STs produced from August 8, 2024 forward use a modified assembly process, and so are not affected by this recall.

Harley-Davidson notified its dealership network between October 14 and 18, 2024. It plans to issue owner notifications between October 21 and 25, 2024.

Owners of affected 2022 Low Rider El Diablos and 2022 through 2024 Low Rider STs will be instructed to contact their local authorized Harley dealer to arrange for recall service. Technicians will inspect their brake lines, checking for bends and contact with the fuel tank. If this condition exists, a recall kit with replacement parts will be provided and installed by authorized Harley dealers at no charge to the customer.

Affected owners may contact Harley-Davidson Customer Service at 1-414-343-4056 regarding recall number 0187. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for this campaign is 24V-753.