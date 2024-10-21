I'm not afraid to call people idiots. Clearly.

But if we don't police our own, someone else will, and that leads to bad policy, bad laws, and worse conditions for the rest of us. It'll trickle down and then we'll all be left asking, "Why are we suffering because of a few bad apples?" Well, because we didn't do enough to call people out and call them idiots. And that's exactly who we're talking about today: idiots.

Street takeovers are fairly common on the automotive side of things, as a group of individuals illegally close down an intersection and whip donuts, drifts, and all manner of idiotic displays of "driving prowess." Inevitably, they usually end with someone going to the hospital or the cops breaking it up and arresting folks.

But motorcyclists do them, too. And it's as stupid as those who do it with four wheels.

The latest street takeover that's going semi-viral was one that occurred on a bridge where a group of sportbikers and wannabe stunters shutdown the full length of the bridge. A group of riders hung back, stopping traffic, while a few riders decided to use the "quiet openness" of the closed bridge to pop wheelies and rev their engines. And while holding up traffic and performing dangerous stunts on a bridge is incredibly stupid, the guys under the helmets aren't even good.

They're just out there popping crap wheelies, doing a few shakey donuts, and revving their liter bikes up. It's all very...childish.

Now, I've done my fair share of childish things, but I've always had the decency not to interfere with another person's day when I do them. I mean, these yokels are holding up a major highway. Folks are going to and from work, they're picking up their kids, they're trying to get groceries home, and maybe there's even an ambulance or firetruck attempting to save a person's life. The whole scene is idiotic to the point that every one of these morons should have their bikes impounded.

I don't say that lightly, as maybe these children use their motorcycles to get to and from work. But when you act like an idiot and it affects other people, you're asking for consequences. And, honestly, they're all lucky the cars they stopped didn't run them over, as has happened in the past.

So please, don't do this. And if you hear a friend saying this is cool, you have my permission to knock them upside the head.