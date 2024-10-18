The vast majority of riders haven't been taught how to operate any sort of powersport machine safely. You just pay someone some money, grab the keys, and head off into the wilderness, headstrong and cock-sure. Or is it the other way around?

That unfortunate reality makes it all but certain for folks to go past their limits and get into dangerous situations. It's why if you just search Google for motorcycle, UTV, ATV, jet ski, or snowmobile, you'll be inundated with countless articles about people injuring themselves, their families, or others because they went over their limits. It's why we reported on someone who literally crashed a snowmobile into a parked Army helicopter.

And those injuries and fatalities aren't going away as more and more people get back outdoors thanks to today's new machines. To combat those yahoos, New Hampshire's Fish and Game department will begin to offer free, yes free, snowmobile safety classes to at least better prepare folks before they head out onto the trails this season.

Fish and Game has stated it will offer two classes, one for snowmobiles and one for Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles (ORHVs like UTVs, ATVs, and dirt bikes). They'll also offer the option to either do an in-person class led by a Fish and Game instructor or online so folks get the flexibility of learning on their own time. Honestly, that's pretty nice since we all have lives, kids, and things to do, but could maybe burn through a safety class while we're scrolling our phones.

Space for the in-person classes, however, is limited.

"The virtual course allows students to learn at their own pace using live-action videos and interactive modules," said Captain Michael Eastman who spoke with My Keene Now, a local publication in New Hampshire. He then added, "Joining a club helps promote safe riding and supports local landowners and trail upkeep." According to the publication, there are a multitude of snowmobile and OHRV clubs throughout the state that help with trail building and cleanup, as well as offer maintenance and riding tips and tricks that help people stay safe.

If you haven't guessed already, I'm pro learning. Whenever I get the opportunity to talk or ride or work with a professional who knows more than me, which are most of the professionals and people I talk with, I listen and watch and learn as best as I can. I know I have blindspots that can be fixed, as I'm not the best any one thing. But learning allows me to get at least a bit closer, and marketedly safer in my operation of these awesome machines.

So go to a class, get schooled, and be safe out there. Don't be like that guy who crashed into a Blackhawk, OK?