I'll never forget the first time I rode a BMW C 400 GT.

It was a few years back, so it wasn't the one I'm about to tell you about that's just been updated for 2025. But as a long-time rider of a competing 400cc maxi-scooter, I can absolutely tell you that C 400 GT was noticeably very, very nice.

And that, above all, the first thing I noticed was how much more bite the front brake had. Even after new (and better) brake pads and a full system bleed on my Burgman, they still don't bite anywhere near as hard. You get used to it, as you do with the quirks on anything you ride. But it's stuck in my mind ever since, how nice the brakes are the C 400 GT.

Now that it's 2025, BMW decided to push things a little further with both the C 400 GT and its more adventure-styled sibling, the C 400 X. Please note that while we do currently get the C 400 GT in the US, we, unfortunately, do not get the C 400 X. And also, BMW North America has not yet officially announced either of these scooters for this market at the time of writing.

BMW 2025 BMW C 400 GT BMW 2025 BMW C 400 X

Overseas, these two BMW maxi-scooters meet A2 license requirements, powered by a little single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 34 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 35 newton-meters (or just under 26 pound-feet) of torque at 5,750 rpm. Both use a CVT, and are twist-and-go type modern scooters.

For 2025, both scoots now receive BMW Motorrad ABS Pro out of the box, complete with lean-angle-sensitive ABS. They also get Dynamic Brake Control, added on to the already-available-as-standard Dynamic Traction Control and Engine Drag Torque Control.

Both scoots also get a nice, shiny new 6.5-inch TFT dash. However, if that's not big enough for you, a tablet-sized 10.25-inch TFT display is available as an OEM accessory option.

Whether you stick with the standard 6.5-inch TFT or upgrade to the larger 10.25-inch one, smartphone connectivity is very much a thing on your C 400 GT or X, should you choose to use it. You can also opt for navigation preparation as another option, which can display arrow-type navigation right on the TFT display.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

A major point in favor of maxi-scooters, as a category, has always been their comparatively capacious storage space (yes, I've been co-opted by Big Scooter and it's indeed a terrifying, carry-all-your-stuff-at-all-times conspiracy). Thus, in a time where onboard storage space seems to be getting smaller on a lot of scoots, it's refreshing to see BMW actually increasing the capacity a bit on both models.

The C 400 X gets a modest three-liter underseat storage bump, while the C 400 GT gets up to 12 liters more, if you include the front pockets. Depending on where and how you ride, as well as your personal style, you may obviously prefer either the GT or the X.

Gallery: 2025 BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X

23 Photos BMW

As a new accessory option, there's now a 43.1-liter top case available from BMW for both C 400s, which represents a full 13.5-liter increase over the previous version. Not only that, but the new top box can take 10 kilograms of stuff (or 22 pounds), as compared to the paltry 5 kilograms (11 pounds) previously carryable in the old top box. I'd call that pack-mule progress, wouldn't you?

There are plenty of other optional BMW Factory accessories made to fit the C 400s as well. But one more standard piece of equipment I should mention here is the manually adjustable windscreen that the C 400 GT now gets. The C 400 X also comes with stylish hand guards, though, so that's something to consider.

For the most accurate pricing and availability information on the 2025 BMW C 400 GT and X, no matter where you are in the world, your best bet is to reach out to your local authorized BMW Motorrad dealer with any questions you may have.