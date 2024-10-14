Do it, Royal Enfield.

I dare you. I double-dog dare you. I dare you so hard, so forcefully, so...I'm going to stop that pushiness now, but for the love of all that's holy, do it. Build a rally-going version of the Himalayan 450.

I know, I know, I'm talking about my one true love again, but if recent reports and spy shots are to be taken seriously, Royal Enfield is looking to bring a rally or enduro version of its most awesome Himalayan 450 adventure motorcycle to market. Or at least to racing. And I, for one, hope the company does. Because while the stock bike was amazing and I'm still dreaming about it, how amazing could it be with better suspension, longer travel, higher bars, and maybe even a small bump in power?

Please, please, please let this be real.

The report and spy photos are based on a set of pictures taken of Red Bull and Royal Enfield athlete CS Santosh riding atop what looks to be a modified Himalayan 450 in the Cuenca Rally in Spain. The motorcycle features what looks to be upgraded suspension, a different front cowl and rear tail, as well as higher bars.

Commenters are speculating that it's also like Santosh's entry for the upcoming Dakar Rally, which he hasn't run since his crash in 2021.

As for a road-going/consumer model, there is precedence for such variants, as more and more manufacturers are offering customers essentially race-ready motorcycles that look, ride, and cost about the same as the full-blown race bikes. KTM loves doing this, in case you haven't heard. But Royal Enfield has the chance to bring out not just something that can complete Dakar, but do so on a budget that's just as inexpensive as the regular Himalayan 450.

Imagine, a race-ready adventurer that costs, what, $8,000? Even adding Ohlins, better brakes, a few extra ponies, and not much else wouldn't drastically raise the Himalayan's $6,000 starting price. If the company did it, it'd undercut nearly everyone on the market. It'd be a smash and maybe the thing that finally pushes me over the edge and makes a terrible financial decision.

So do it, Royal Enfield. Please, do it.