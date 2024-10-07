Carson Brown does not miss. Whether he's tackling the Erzberg Rodeo or ripping 65s around his flowy outdoor track, the guy's just a bundle of entertainment. His solo content fills the 2-stroke-shaped hole in gearheads' hearts and ears, but when he links up with another extreme sports athlete, this time Carson Storch, it elevates the experience.

Much like Brown, Storch is a Red Bull athlete who has freeriding style in abundance but forgoes the use of an engine while ripping on two wheels. The bottom line is he's as much a nutter as Brown and has the flow to match, and that makes their overlapping jumps entertaining and anxiety-inducing in equal parts.

The course is a thing of beauty, so I think it's worth shouting out how well put together it is, and you couldn't ask for better video quality or footage. Anyone unfamiliar with Brown might expect a brand new top-of-the-range 4-stroke, maybe a 450, but those who follow him know to expect differently.

Much to my delight, Brown absolutely shreds the track on a 2006 RM250, almost like a homage to Travis Pastrana's 2006 X-Games performance. Or maybe that's just how my weird brain works. But the eagle-eyed among you will notice this isn't any ordinary RM250.

Brown's Suzuki wouldn't look out of place ripping through your local forest thanks to the woods features kit, which includes a headlight, fender bag, and handguards. And it's the little touches like these that make the oppo whips that much slicker. That's enough background. Check out the video below.

If you want to see how much planning, time, and effort went into making the Crossfire video, watch this behind-the-scenes video.

I've never been let down by any of Carson Brown's content, but I want to hear from you. Let us know the best thing you've seen from Brown in the comments. Is it Crossfire?