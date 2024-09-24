West Coast Choppers' Jesse James seems to constantly find trouble.

Like his namesake, the motorcycle builder has built up an outlaw reputation, along with a host of other names that can't really be stated in public. He very publicly cheated on his then-wife Sandra Bullock, as well as his other partners, along with violating CARB laws, and a handful of lawsuits concerning breach of contract for projects that failed to materialize.

He's leaned into the outlaw vibe and aesthetic throughout his career, both in reality and social media. And now James has found himself in legal trouble again, though not because of his motorcycles, cars, or relationships.

In fact, it's because of his dogs.

According to The Blast, James' former assistant Karen Sanchez Roberts, has filed a lawsuit against James and his dogs, after she states she was attacked by the canines. The suit states that she was employed by James and that her duties involved working with the dogs, ensuring they're safe and fed and walked. But that one day, the dogs began fighting one another to the point where she believed she had to intervene.

She allegedly attempted to halt the fighting dogs, only for one to attack her. She states that she was biten on her right hand.

Further reports from In Touch Weekly state, "Immediately after the attack, [Karen] was bleeding profusely and was taken to a local clinic, where she was diagnosed with a fracture, received stitches, and had her wounds cleansed. Karen said Jesse knew his dogs had a 'propensity to be vicious and aggressive towards others before and at the time of the subject incident. Specifically, defendant knew his dogs had a propensity to violently attack each other to the point that someone needed to break up their fights.'"

Sanchez is seeking $250,000 from James for the incident.

Now, here's where I should remind everyone and anyone that if dogs are fighting, no matter if you know the dogs or not, you shouldn't ever get in the middle of them. They are, after all, still animals, despite them being our beloved pets. No matter what sort of relationship you have with them, they can still turn on you in the heat of the moment and not realize you're their person. Or person's assistant, in this case.

I'm not saying Sanchez is wrong or not due her day in court, as well as any monetary compensation, but rather that I wouldn't get in the middle of a dog fight and I'm 6'4" and 200 lbs. I also want to make it clear that James' dogs should've been trained and/or had some sort of collar on them to help break up those fights if they occur routinely.

No amount of knowing the dogs had a "propensity to violently attack each other" is substantive to adequate training and control of the animal. My pup is a sweetheart, but she still has a buzz/shock collar on just in case—I've only ever used it when she tried to run into the street and didn't want her getting hit by a car.

We'll have to see how this all shakes out, but we'll keep you up to date with what happens.