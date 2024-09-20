Like any technology, 3D printers have come a long way over the years. Think about computers, or console gaming, or even motorcycles and how technology has changed and developed over time.

As just one example, let's think about ABS. Early ABS wasn't as user-friendly as many riders would have liked, leading some riders to swear it off altogether. But over time, the technology (and OEMs) developed in response to what riders were asking for. Heck, simply making it a switchable option for dual sport and adventure bikes, seemingly a no-brainer, made a massive difference to its positive perception.

Now, serial garage tinkerer and YouTuber Superfast Matt wants any and all other garage tinkerers to seriously reconsider the state of 3D printing in 2024. While it's true that racing teams and performance shops have been doing rad, commercial-grade stuff with 3D printing for some time now, it's only recently that both the tech and its availability has become more accessible for regular shed-builders and hobbyists.

Obviously, this is all relative; for example, the cool enclosed 3D printer that Matt has bought and been experimenting with for all the stuff you'll see in this video is a Bambu Lab X1C, and it'll still set you back a cool US $1,200 (before filament) at the time of writing. Not exactly pocket change.

But then again, most heavy-duty tools that folks use for fabricating parts aren't cheap, either.

To be completely transparent, Matt also says that he purchased this printer with his own money, but was so impressed with the results that he reached out to Bambu about sponsoring the video he wanted to make about it (as well as the state of 3D printing and its place in home automotive fabrication, in general). So make of that what you will.

There are a wide array of filaments available in 2024, from the cheap plastic that many might have previously experienced to composites strengthened with carbon fiber. Materials science is constantly advancing, and it certainly hasn't left this particular area of interest behind.

One thing Matt stresses is that having at least some knowledge of computer-aided design (CAD) will help you immensely if you want to get deep into 3D printing to aid your motorcycle, powersport, or other automotive-related fabrication pursuits.

Also, you might soon find yourself doing more than just designing and/or printing actual parts for your projects. You might also find yourself printing specialty tools for a fraction of the cost of having an example that isn't exactly what you wanted shipped to your door. Obviously, your mileage may vary on what uses you find for a 3D printer in your garage, but it can also come in handy if you're trying to mock up parts to fit a project you're doing, before you commit to any machining in metal.

The possibilities are truly endless, depending on how much time and effort you want to spend on learning and experimentation. But it's cool to see how far the tech has come, and you can consider I and a couple of adorable 3D printed plant pots I currently have sitting in my kitchen window sufficiently intrigued.