It seems like the lads behind Cboys TV aren't limited by their imaginations but rather the technology that's on offer at the time. They've made countless creations that I'd never have dreamed of, but as technology evolves, so do their creations.

The latest thing to come out of the Cboys' factory is a Stark Varg swapped Yamaha Raptor, and the creation left me with one distinct impression—I'd like to see how a wide range of powersports machines handle a Stark Varg swap.

If you've been keeping up with the guys' YouTube channel, you'll know they recently added a few Stark Vargs to their fleet to see what all the fuss is about. One of those models was chosen as the donor for their Yamaha Raptor 450, and the lads remind us of what the last remaining true sports ATV can do at the start of the video. But that's getting ahead of ourselves.

First, the lads and their mechanic had the unenviable task of removing the Raptor's 450cc motor and replacing it with the Stark Varg's battery and motor, which was supposed to be "easy" because there's less wiring, etc, to figure out. It's amazing how quickly things can do a 180. A costly 180.

While setting up the Varg swap, the lads crossed a couple of wires, which fried the battery. As in, the guys created an unrepairable paperweight that needs to be replaced. The only problem with continuing the Stark swap project is that a new battery costs $10,500. That's probably why the crew at Stark Varg doesn't recommend doing things like this, but if there's one thing you know about the lads at Cboys it's that their whole MO is doing things you're not recommended to do.

Eventually, the lads ripped a powertrain from another Stark Varg in their fleet, hooked it up, crossed their fingers and toes, and fired it up. The result: absolute chaos.

The Stark-swapped Raptor could barely find traction but it had enough to demolish just about every other vehicle it raced. This begs the question, what would you like to see get the Stark treatment?