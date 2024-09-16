Some unspecified amount of time ago, the maniac travel vlogger Ed March, better known as C90 Adventures, set off on a four-wheeled journey instead of his usual two.

The vehicle he chose was essentially a child's toy mini-Jeep. It was rideable, yes. But was it advisable? Absolutely not. And after shooting at least a couple of videos with it that he shared on his channel, the amount of struggle he faced quickly began to outweigh the fun.

So he did what any sensible person with even a little bit of an engineering bent would do: He decided to do a Honda ATV engine swap. He had help, of course; and it's hard to imagine having better help than the fabrication and laser-cutting specialist he found in Utah.

But to go his chosen route over the mountains to get to Area 51 (the ultimate goal), it was going to take more than just that quad conversion. Heading up to heights of roughly 10,000 feet, in deep snow, was going to require something a little better suited to the task.

So Ed and his fabrication buddy got a snowmobile and harvested the tracks from it to somehow swap onto the mini-Jeep. As you can imagine, this required a whole lot of custom fabrication work to get the mounts just right; made of steel, and not extra-bendy alumin(i)um.

Then, there's the small logistics issue of figuring out how to get the tracks to the start of the trail, so Ed can swap his wheels out for the tracks and be on his merry way. Since he's having some issues that make him want to seek out a certified Honda mechanic, he finds his way to a shop with just such a person.

The guy's name, if you can believe it, is Beaker. And it turns out he's been watching Ed's videos for years, so he's absolutely on board with helping the guy on his latest adventure (C90 or no C90). Brilliant!

While Ed and his fabrication buddy came up with a rather ingenious mounting solution to keep Willy the Mini-Jeep's wheels mounted just above the snowmobile tracks while they're in use, there's a problem. It turns out that the wheels, when mounted where they go, will interfere with the track. So Ed has no choice but to leave them behind, and then somehow get them to the end of the 100-mile-ish trail once he gets there so he can swap them back on.

Luckily, Beaker offers to come to the rescue, even though Ed has absolutely no idea when he's going to get there. And as he starts his journey, things don't look good.

How far do you think he gets before he has his first breakdown? Willy, I mean. Not Ed. Though I suppose either question is valid. You'll have to watch the video to find out, though.