One of the best feelings in the world is riding with your homies.

I legit just got back from Go Fast Don't Die's Devilstone Run rally in Wyoming a few days ago (more on that coming soon) where 170 riders took to the streets and traveled from Devil's Tower to Yellowstone on a four-day ride. It was awesome and the camaraderie of the event, and the ride along the way, was killer as we all shared in this thing we love. But not everyone likes people having fun together in groups of more than two.

Enter the little hamlet of Newcastle-under-Lyme in the United Kingdom where the city council is proposing a ban on any sort of motorcycle rides that feature more than two people at a time. So yeah, not only would you not be able to do something like the Devilstone Run, but even hanging with your friends and grabbing a bite to eat with two others could open you up to legal issues.

What kind of bullshit ridiculousness is this?!

According to the city's council, which proposed the Public Spaces Protection Order, the order would forbid both cars and motorcycles from riding or driving in a convoy of two or more vehicles, as well as gathering in public spaces. So not only would that mean you couldn't ride with two of your best friends or even family members, but you couldn't even turn up to the local bar or park if other riders were already there.

As for the reasoning behind it, the local council states that gatherings and/or group rides "have caused a negative impact on the well-being of residents" according to Motorcycle News.

The outlet also spoke with one council member, who said, "Residents, visitors and businesses have repeatedly told us – and Staffordshire Police – that car [and motorcycle] cruising in public places is causing them significant disruption and misery with booming music, loud exhausts, dangerous driving and wheel spinning, often late at night. It’s clear that this activity is having a detrimental impact on people’s quality of life so we want to put a stop to it and a PSPO would allow us to achieve that. The council is planning to adopt the PSPO towards the end of the year but is keen to hear from residents and other stakeholders first."

What's yet to be seen is how this will be enforced, however. The plan states that anyone found in violation or the order would be subject to a small fine, but what happens when you just meet up with folks who aren't part of your two-person group? What happens if a handful of people just want to go out independently of one another and they accidentally link up? Are they going to get fined since they didn't plan it out?

There are caveats, however, as the council said that permits could be obtained to allow for cruises and gatherings, as well as charity events and rides. But if that sounds like a money grab, it's because it sounds like a money grab. Adding a permit system seemingly gives the council an additional revenue stream, as do these small fines.

Personally, it sounds like the council just wanted a cut of what these motorcyclists and car drivers were spending on local businesses, but if you outright ban these activities, you lose that ability. I think it's shortsighted, but what do you all think? Would or could this ever happen here in the States or is this just a UK thing?

Let me know in the comments below.