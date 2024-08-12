Eddie Hall, who formerly achieved the title of World's Strongest Man, is both an YouTube personality and a certified, well-established motorcycle enthusiast.

Hall recently challenged RST Moto racing manager Zoe Hall to set the best lap time on the Donington Park circuit.

Even though he's no longer World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall is still massive, and makes even a Suzuki Hayabusa look like a children's toy. But he's a good rider, so what will happen?

I've been a huge fan of Eddie Hall, formerly the World's Strongest Man, for years. I liked watching him compete, work toward and break the world deadlift record, and follow along with his blossoming YouTube career. But when I learned that he's a motorcycle junkie, along with his father, I went from liking Eddie to loving him.

Recently, Eddie posted a video on his YouTube channel and challenged RST Moto's racing manager, Zoe Hall. Eddie and Zoe had set themselves lap times that they wanted to best around Donington Park. Zoe wanted to do a 1:40 lap and was last running 1:44s, whereas Eddie wanted to do a sub-2-minute lap, and his previous best lap time was 2:04.

So, both Eddie and Zoe had the same target: improve their lap time by at least four seconds. The person who doesn't achieve their goal buys the pints at the end of the day. To be fair, Zoe is running 20 seconds faster than Eddie and is an absolute beast on track. Ironically, "The Beast" is Eddie's nickname, but Zoe earns it in this video.

Picture Eddie Hall for a moment. He's 6' 3", 375 pounds, and looks like he'd tear his rotator cuff trying to scratch his back. The man is enormous and dense. He makes his Suzuki Hayabusa look like a GSX250R. So, to imagine him doing a sub-2-minute lap around Donington is, well, difficult because that's a pretty quick time. But this isn't Eddie's first 2-wheeled rodeo.

We first saw Eddie tackle Donington Park more than a year ago with his father, and although he wasn't setting the track alight, he was no slouch. But what was even more impressive was how quickly he progressed. His best lap from his first session was a 2:19, by the end of the day, he ran a 2:06.

That's when you remember, Eddie is an athlete and one of the best at that. Mix someone who has his mindset and ability to apply themselves with a love for adrenaline, as we saw when he drag-raced a 370 horsepower supercharged Hayabusa, and you've got a man who's very capable on two wheels.

It's also worth bearing in mind that the lap record around Donington Park is 1:26.23 and was set by Jonathan Rea on his WSBK bike, so fair play to Eddie for setting himself the task. Does he achieve it? Watch the video, come back, and let us know your thoughts on his performance in the comments.