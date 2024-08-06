Royal Enfield is one of the fastest-growing motorcycle manufacturers in the world, and one of the reasons why this is so is because of how quickly they’re able to bring their new models to market.

Royal Enfield has always been known to test its prototypes on the open road in India, allowing motorists to see their heavily disguised machines slug it out in India’s traffic or cruise along on the open highway. It’s sort of an “if you know, you know” type deal, as these prototypes can easily blend in with the sea of two-wheelers on India’s roads. But if you know your bikes, you’ll definitely know something’s up.

And so, given the fact that images of a new prototype from Royal Enfield being tested on the streets have emerged once again on social media, we can bet that there’s yet another new model from the Indian manufacturer slated for debut much sooner than later. The new model in question? None other than the Himalayan 650.

Royal Enfield’s 650 range of bikes is among the most popular in its stable. I mean, it quite literally propelled the brand to global stardom with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 catching the attention of enthusiasts all over the world. Since then, the lineup has grown to include the Super Meteor, and soon, the Himalayan 650.

Judging from the spy image circulating on social media, the upcoming Himalayan 650 will carry over some of the rugged DNA of the Himalayan 450, albeit with a bit more grunt thanks to the 648cc air-cooled twin. It seems to be underpinned by some performance-oriented components, though, as it’s sporting an inverted front fork and twin disc brakes up front. Of course, in true ADV fashion, it gets an upswept exhaust system, dual-sport tires, and spoked wheels.

It seems that Royal Enfield’s attempts at disguising the bike by wrapping it in what appears to be packing tape were all but futile. Or maybe that’s exactly what they were trying to do—some weird reverse psychology to catch even more attention. I guess we’ll never really know.

What we do know for sure is that this bike is in the works, and it’s just a matter of time before we see it in the metal. It’s surely a good move for Royal Enfield, as the middleweight segment is really where it’s at these days. Bikes that sit in the 650ccc to 900cc displacement bracket are ideal for all sorts of riders in all sorts of places. I mean, nearly all the bikes I’ve ever owned are within this displacement range, and I loved each and every one of them to bits.

What do you think about Royal Enfield’s in-the-works Himalayan 650? What bikes will it go up against in the global market? The Yamaha Tenere 700? I doubt it. The Kawasaki KLR 650? Maybe.

Let us know in the comments below.