We’ve seen tons of advancements in the realm of EV batteries in the past few years, but this just might be one of the biggest. A startup from Sweden by the name of Sinonus has developed special carbon fibers that work as battery electrodes.

The heck you say?

Carbon fiber has become pretty much ubiquitous in the powersports and automotive industries thanks to its light weight and high durability. However, this development marks a significant leap forward when it comes to producing more efficient, lighter-weight batteries.

Sinonus CEO Markus Zetterström hopes to commercialize the carbon fiber battery technology for large-scale applications such as computers, drones, electric vehicles, and even aircraft. But at present, it’s being used to replace AAA batteries in small electronics.

So, what’s the secret sauce behind this fancy carbon fiber battery tech?

Well, for starters, apart from storing energy, this specific type of carbon fiber can also be used as structural components of machines and vehicles. Think of it as a fuel tank that’s integrated into a motorcycle’s frame, rather than having a separate fuel tank altogether. In this case, at least in theory, you won’t need a battery housed within a motorcycle’s frame. Instead, the bike’s frame is the battery. Pretty cool, right?

Sinonus The electrodes are built within the carbon weaves, allowing the battery to double as a structural component.

Naturally, this would mean a huge step forward in solving the weight dilemma. Electric vehicles are usually criticized for their weight, with their batteries usually accounting for a significant percentage of this. Hopefully, given this new technology, we’ll soon be seeing lighter EVs, which would directly translate to longer range, faster charging times, and increased service life.

Indeed, the numbers don’t lie.

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology have found that using carbon fiber-based structural batteries could boost lightweight EV range by an impressive 70 percent. To make things even better, carbon fiber-based batteries don’t contain any volatile substances, making them much safer and less prone to fires.

It goes without saying that Sinonus’ carbon fiber battery technology could be a game-changer for the entire EV industry—not just for light EVs like e-bikes and electric motorcycles, but potentially for industrial applications like air and watercraft, too.