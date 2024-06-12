The importance of public lands cannot be overstated.

Dirt bikers, UTVers, ATVers, campers, fishermen, hunters, runners, and every other lover of the outdoors depends on public lands. But those lands are fast becoming a thing of the past as state and federal governments sell off, lease, or otherwise restrict access to only a select few or no one at all.

So when companies like Yamaha make it part of its mission to preserve the public's access to those lands, it must be commended. But more than that, Yamaha, through its Outdoor Access Initiative, is doing far more than surface-level support. No, through its grants, it's ensuring my children and their children still can enjoy the great outdoors, too.

And through that Outdoor Access Initiative, Yamaha recently celebrated a milestone of the program: its 500th grant.

“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has become a pivotal solution for land managers and outdoor enthusiasts facing access challenges," says Steve Nessl, Yamaha's Marketing Manager, adding, "This mission is embraced by our company, employees, dealers, and customers. We celebrate the successes of each grant recipient as they expand access for those who wish to ride, explore, and enjoy the outdoors. This milestone reminds us that much work remains, and we renew our commitment to meet the diverse needs for public land access.”

For those unfamiliar with Yamaha's OAI, the program aims to prioritize grants that, "Promote safe and responsible OHV riding practices, Perform essential maintenance on trails and lands, [and] Expand sustainable access to public lands." In 2024 alone, it's granted $173,000 worth of awards to varying programs that do those integral things. And one just so happened to be its 500th award ever.

The program celebrated another milestone earlier this year, too, donating a whopping total of $1 million in its 15-year history.

But, obviously, the work isn't done. Yamaha is going to continue the OAI program and currently is still accepting applications for its Q2 funding cycle. Folks interested in the program and in applying can turn in their application from now until June 30th, so get on it and help do some good for public land access today.