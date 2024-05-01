Cost cutting usually implies cutting corners, the antithesis of the Ultimate Riding Machine. But when that cost-cutting works because you already have the part on the shelf, and it'd be worse if you tried to engineer something new, cost-cutting is how you get weird and random facts that you can bust out at parties. Well, at least the parties I go to.

One such interesting factoid got laid on me while I was at the press introduction of the new BMW F900 GS and CE 02, the latter of which being the subject of said peculiarity. While BMW's press person relayed the information, he stated that the new CE 02's electric drive motor was in fact just a repurposed alternator from the brand's cars.

Excuse me, what?!

I had to know more, so after the presentation, I cornered the rep and asked him if he had misstated or whether what he just said was real. And folks, he was keeping it 100.

The motor in the CE 02 is a repurposed iteration of BMW's alternator that resides in the brand's 48V mild hybrid automobiles, including the 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and X Series SUVs. While they don't share a part number, manufacturer Valeo the parts and based on BMW's specs, didn't have to engineer all that much different.

The motor in the CE 02 is capable of pumping out 15 horsepower and 40 pound-feet of torque, making it one helluva alternator. It also just goes to show you that you don't always have to reinvent the wheel for every new part or new machine. Sometimes, stuff you have laying around the shelves can work just as well, if not better, than something new.

I mean, the alternator has been around for a while. Why mess with what works?

I'll have more to say about the CE 02 after my ride of the new scooter later, but until then, you can read our first thoughts on the diminutive city scooter here. And also gird yourself, I rode the new F900 GS and I have thoughts.

Stay tuned.