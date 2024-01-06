This year, a new contest will roll out for the 2024 Dakar Rally: Race to Win by Aramco. The organizers have rolled out the rules, prizes, and the particulars of this competition. The grandest prize of them all includes something big in store for 2025 so read on and see what you and your buddy can stand a chance to win.

The 2024 Dakar Rally started on January 5, 2024, in Al Ula, and its grand finale is slated for January 19, 2024. The prologue may be through, but there are up to 12 more rounds to follow and more action to ensue.

All bases are covered with this contest. From Rally GP, Rally 2 Quad, Ultimate, Challenge, Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSV), and Trucks, you’ll be required to build your team. Each time your chosen vehicle completes a stage, points will be awarded, and each time it finishes in the top 10, even more points will be given. Do choose wisely as a total of 354 vehicles are in contention to win, with a total of 137 motorcycles, 10 quads, 72 ultimate cars, 42 challenger cars, 36 SSVs, and 46 trucks.

Stage rank Points 1st 200 Points 2nd 150 Points 3rd 120 Points 4th 100 Points 5th 90 Points 6th 80 Points 7th 70 Points 8th 65 Points 9th 60 Points 10th 55 Points Stage completed 20 Points

Furthermore, you can nominate a vehicle for a “Stage Winner Bonus” for each stage. Doing this will double the points that will be awarded to your pool. More points will be awarded to participants who take the Aramco booster quiz. It’ll be a daily event that will dish out points to those who know their stuff and could mean the difference between a grand prize and a minor prize.

Finally, the sixth stage will feature a special rate for points awarding. Taking place over two days, points will be doubled meaning that you can earn as much as 400 points if your nominated vehicle finishes in first place for this stage.

Now, while “betting” on your favorites to win may be fun and definitely part of the sport, the organizers of the Race to Win contest are making it worth your while should you choose to put in the effort and participate. The overall winner will get a VIP all-expenses-paid trip for them and a friend for the 2025 Dakar Rally.

Other more “minor” prizes include signed driver gear, which will be reserved for participants who placed 2nd to 10th in the standings.

Prizes for the 11th to 20th will include the Dakar Desert Rally video game.

Finally, all stage winners will receive discount vouchers for official Dakar merchandise every day of the competition.