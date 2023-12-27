MBP Tackles Entry-Level ADV Segment With New T502X

The adventure bike segment keeps on growing, and new manufacturers, particularly those from China, are taking advantage of this. EICMA 2023 revealed a handful of new Chinese-made adventure bikes ranging from small-displacement entry-level models to premium bikes with cutting-edge tech and performance. The latest of which comes from a fairly new company called Moto Bologna Passione, and while its name may sound Italian, it actually isn’t as Italian as you think.

You see, MBP is a new company founded by the Keeway group. Subsequently, Keeway’s parent company is none other than Chinese motorcycle empire Qianjiang Motor, also known as QJ Motor. So yes, MBP may have European roots, but it’s well and truly a Chinese company, and its products are made in China by Chinese workers. That being said, MBP hopes to take the European market by storm with its newest adventure bike, the T502X.

From a styling perspective, the MBP T502X is different from other adventure bikes in its class. Its styling reminds me of the Harley-Davidson Pan America, especially when looked at from up front. Meanwhile, there are hints of Benelli’s BKX series of adventure bikes on the side profile of the T502X. After all, Benelli and MBP are under the same parent company, so chances are they’re developed and designed by the same team.

From a performance standpoint, the new MBP T502X is meant for beginner riders with A2 licenses. It’s powered by a 486cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with 47.6 horsepower and 43 Nm (about 32 pound-feet) of torque. This promises a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour).

According to MBP, the T502X is designed for both on and off-road use. It rolls on a 19-inch and 17-inch front and rear wheel combo shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. Suspension consists of adjustable inverted front forks and a rear monoshock which provide an impressive 180 millimeters of travel. This gives the bike a generous 210 mm of ground clearance and a fairly accessible seat height of 830 mm. Dry weight is at 195 kilos (about 430 pounds), but with the 16-liter tank filled to the brim, we’d be looking at about 470 pounds.

As of this writing, MBP has yet to announce pricing and availability for the new T502X. It’s worth noting, however, that this model, along with the other bikes in MBP’s lineup, will likely be confined to the European and Asian markets.