It's December 20, 2023, and for over a year now, rumors about an upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 have been swirling throughout the motorcycle world. While it's true that rumors in the moto world are plentiful, and also true that not all of them come true, there's also been some compelling evidence to persuade belief in this case.

Take, for example, these spy photos of what certainly appeared to be a Triumph Daytona 660 out testing in Europe. They were shot in August 2022, and the Triumph Daytona lineage was immediately evident in the styling of this bike.

But, as we said, that was over a year ago. Development of new bikes takes time. So, even if the signs looked good, there was still no telling exactly when we could expect to see forward motion.

Until now. Triumph Motorcycles took to its social media channels to tease a January 2024 new bike launch with a series of three photos. One shows a rider on a shadowy sportbike at night. The second shows the release date of January 9, 2024. The third is a closeup of an engine case and a modern script that says 660 across a bit of lower fairing.

The caption very simply reads, "THE RULES ARE ABOUT TO CHANGE. ALL-NEW motorcycle launching 9th January 2024 @ 12:00 GMT Head to our story to be the first to find out."

The Facebook post is very similar, with the sole exception being that it includes a direct link to the signup page for more information on the official Triumph website. We'll include a link to this signup page in our Sources so you can see it and sign up if you want.

While Triumph is quite keen to tell us that it's a 660, and provide these images, it so far has not explicitly stated that it's the Daytona 660. Still, reasonably, what else could it be?

As we noted at the time we published those spy photos in 2022, it should be powered by the same 660cc triple already found in the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. It makes a claimed 81 horsepower at 10,250 rpm and 47.2 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm, and is mated to a six-speed gearbox in both of those instances. It's not yet clear whether it might be tuned differently to suit a more aggressive middleweight sportbike character, but that's what the January 2024 full reveal is for, right?

Are you looking forward to learning more about the latest and greatest 660 that Triumph has to offer to start out the new year? Let us know in the comments.