Ducati and the Team over at the University of Bologna celebrate a monumental achievement. It was an extraordinary victory in the electric category of the MotoStudent 2023 competition.

The competition was held from October 11 to 15, 2023 at the MotorLand Aragón international circuit in Spain. Ducati was very pleased with this result, and they were also well aware because the Italian brand was the main partner of the project through Fondazione Ducati. The students over at the University of Bologna (UniBo) Motorsport team managed to win the MotoStudent International Competition with constructive collaboration between the university students and the engineers of Ducati.

It was on November 20, 2023, Monday, that Ducati and the UniBo students were able to celebrate the achievement. The electric prototype that went racing was able to achieve top honors was designed by several students at the university team and key members from the house of Borgo Panigale were also in attendance which included the CEO of Ducati, Claudio Domenicali who had this to say:

“It is with great enthusiasm that I express my congratulations to the UniBo Motorsport team for the second consecutive victory in the MotoStudent project. Through this precious collaboration with the University of Bologna, we are proud to be able to support the professional growth of these young emerging talents. They are the ones who embody the very essence of innovation, determination and passion, fundamental characteristics to be able to face the increasingly stimulating challenges that the future holds for us. Our commitment as the Fondazione Ducati, in fact, not only aims to preserve the rich heritage of expertise linked to mechanical engineering, aerodynamics and Made in Italy design, but above all to inspire future generations of professionals, passing on to them the innovative approach that characterizes our tradition. This project in particular combines the consolidated experience of Ducati engineers with the energy and enthusiasm of the young students who aspire to establish themselves in this sector, creating a synergy that stimulates mutual inspirations, emerging ideas and new perspectives in the field."

Members from the University of Bologna included the likes of Giovanni Molari, the Magnificent Rector of Alma Mater Studiorum, and Nicolò Cavina, the Faculty Advisor of the UniBo Motorsport Team.

The MotoStudent International Competition’s main objective was to stimulate new challenges in the field of research and innovation for students. A total of 25 teams from four different continents participated this year and are fostering the development of future innovators and their innovations.