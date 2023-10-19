They say that design is intelligence made visible, and we’re seeing this come into fruition in the growing number of electric vehicles hitting the market. You could argue that the micromobility segment, which consists of e-scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices, is one of the most lucrative when it comes to cutting edge technology and design. Take, for example, the new P1 electric scooter from Brooklyn-based Infinite Machine.

The P1, not to be mistaken with the supercar from British manufacturer Mclaren, is designed to be your all-around urban mobility companion. Its styling gives off futuristic vibes thanks to its radical aluminum and steel mono-chassis. It also gets a front grill that adds to its unique aesthetic, though I’m guessing it serves more of a stylistic purpose than a functional one. The P1’s boxy and simplistic styling speaks to its no-frills and user-focused nature, stuff we’ll dive to in just a little bit.

On the topic of performance, the P1 is equipped with a 12-kilowatt electric motor with an output of 16 horsepower. This puts it in the same level of performance as 150cc scooters, interestingly exceeding the power regulations stipulated for A1-compliant two-wheelers in Europe. Meanwhile, the scooter’s removable 72-volt battery system promises a range of up to 60 miles on a single charge – more than enough for a couple days’ worth of commuting around the city. On top of that, the fact that it uses a removable battery means that it can be charged both on and off the scooter, adding to its convenience.

16 horsepower may not seem like much, but it’s enough to guarantee a zippy ride around the city. To make things more user-friendly, the P1 gets four driving modes consisting of Eco, Performance, Turbo Boost, and Reverse Mode (yes, they include Reverse as a riding mode). This makes it easier for you to set your power mode and go, especially in the unpredictable traffic conditions of the city. For your entertainment when cruising the urban jungle, the P1 gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a handy app for remote tracking and theft detection.

It goes without saying that the star of the show when it comes to the P1’s design is the modular storage system at the back of the scooter. Instead of making use of a top box like regular scooters, the P1 integrates a box into the rear end – it’s actually what you sit on when you ride this thing around town. It features a modular system allowing you to attach external components for even more utility. These include racks, luggage, and even loudspeakers.

Infinite Machine’s co-founders Eddie and Joseph Cohen believe that the P1 could revolutionize the way people get around in the urban environment. Unsatisfied with the utility regular motorcycles and scooters bring to the table, they decided to create their own solution. “We’ve been riding motorcycles and scooters for years, but we were fundamentally unsatisfied with what’s in the market. That led us to build P1,” Eddie Cohen told The Pack.

In terms of pricing and availability, the P1 is indeed ready to enter production, and is expected to start making its way to its owners within 12 to 18 months. Infinite Machine says that it’ll launch 1,000 units first, each with an MSRP of $10,000. Those who pre-order will have to make a $1,000 deposit.