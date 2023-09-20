In late September 2023, Royal Enfield officially launched its new bike rentals program in India. It’s very fittingly called Royal Enfield Rentals, and riders can currently choose to rent Enfield machines in a total of 26 different cities in India to start. While the program is currently only in India, expansion to offer the service in different geographic locations around the world is also in the works.

The Royal Enfield Rentals program does not directly rent motorcycles to riders. Instead, it partners with select businesses that it has carefully vetted in each location. Ratings and reviews are used to help keep everyone accountable, as is common for all kinds of rental services that list online.

To rent Royal Enfield bikes through its Rentals program, users should currently be at least 18 years of age or older and have a valid Indian driver’s license. International visitors to India may also rent from Royal Enfield Rentals, but they must have a valid international driver’s license to present at the time that they pick up the bike from their chosen rental partner.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Rentals Program

2 Photos

According to Enfield, the Rentals program allows both single and group bookings, even if a group booking involves bikes from multiple rental partners. Emergency contact details are required at the time of booking, so that a person of a rider’s choosing can be contacted in the event that any mishaps arise during the rental period.

Some of Royal Enfield’s rental program partners may also make motorcycle gear and accessories available to rent. However, this availability will vary by location, so it’s up to interested riders to inquire further with their chosen rental partner to see what’s available and what costs will be like for the duration of their chosen rental period.

As with all rentals, other terms and conditions apply regarding cancellations, pickup times, late charges, and other issues that may arise. We’ll include a link in our Sources so you can check out the official website for yourself.

If you’re looking to rent a Royal Enfield in India, rentals are available in the following cities as of September 20, 2023: Leh, Manali, Dharamasala, Haridwar, Dehradun, New Delhi, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Chennai, Nainitai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Siliguri, Bhubaneswar, Bir Billing, Udaipur, Haldwani, Hyderabad, Shimla, Mumbai, Trivandrum, Bangalore, Cochin, Chandigarh, Bhuntar, and Vishakhapatnam.