Aprilia Unveils MotoGP Replicas Of SR GT 125 And 200 Scooters

Adventure scooters have been gaining popularity in recent years, with the likes of Honda’s ADV 160 and more recently, the Peugeot XP400, hitting the scene. As it would turn out, combining the practicality of a scooter with the go-anywhere capability of an adventure bike is a recipe for success.

Aprilia has been selling its own interpretation of an adventure/touring-inspired scooter, too, in the form of the SR GT. Offered in both 125cc and 200cc versions, the two-wheeler has gained quite a lot of popularity in Asia and Europe. Enthusiasts and commuters alike are using the SR GT as a city slicker, as well as a light-touring scooter for longer rides. On top of that, its sporty styling is clearly reminiscent of the bigger bikes in the Italian brand’s lineup such as the RS 660 and RSV4.

To tie the SR GT scooter in even closer to Aprilia’s sporty models, a new MotoGP Replica edition has just been launched, complete in the colors of the Aprilia RS-GP race bike. The scooter looks particularly sporty in its matte black motif complete with red and purple graphics of the Aprilia Factory Racing Team. The design is completed by a large Aprilia logo running diagonally across the side and central tunnel.

Other enhancements include a matte black passenger grab handle, as well as a red pinstripe on the black alloy wheels. Furthermore, the MotoGP racing numbers of Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró can be added for die-hard fans. Last but not least, the SR GT does away with its dual-sport tires, and instead features sporty road-focused tires that give the scooter a more race-inspired look.

In terms of performance and technology, the SR GT MotoGP replicas remain the same as their standard counterparts. The SR GT 125 has a 125cc single-cylinder engine with a max power output of 14.7 horsepower at 8,750 rpm, and a max torque rating of 8.4 pound-feet (12 Newton-meters) at 6,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the bigger SR GT 200 gets a 174cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max output of 17.4 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 11.5 pound-feet (16.5 Newton-meters) of torque at 7,000 rpm.