On September 14, 2023, Motorcycle.com had the difficult and unenviable task of sharing the terrible news that its editor in chief, Evans Brasfield, had died in a crash. The incident occurred on September 13, 2023, and Brasfield’s wife, Karin, shared the news on social media. Full details have not been released.

“Dear friends and family, we wanted to let you know that we have suffered a great loss. Evans was in an accident yesterday and did not survive. He was our rock, our beloved, world’s best Dad and my life partner for over 30 years. His absence leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. We are honestly not sure how we will live without him. We would appreciate your love and prayers at this time,” she wrote.

Brasfield’s journalistic skills, integrity, and contributions to motorcycling have long been highly regarded, both within and outside the industry. I didn’t know him well, but one thing I can tell you from the few times that I met him is that he was unfailingly kind and generous with his insights.

Since the news broke, countless stories of the ways he guided multiple motorcycle journalists on their own paths have flowed freely. They’re beautiful tributes, of course, but they’re the kind of thing that no one ever wishes for.

Brasfield is survived by his wife, Karin, as well as his two daughters. Family, friends, colleagues, and the greater motorcycle community are all poorer this day for his loss. Motorcycle.com is planning to put together a tribute soon but is understandably dealing with a profound shock right now, so it may take some time. We’ll link to their initial post in our Sources so you can follow their future posts.

We at RideApart extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone whose lives he and his work touched during his too-brief time on this planet. Riders may ride solo from time to time, but it’s motorcycle community members like Evans who make sure that they never ride alone.