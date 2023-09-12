2024 Kymco Dink 125 And 150 Scooters Unveiled In Europe

In the European market, scooters continue to be drivers of the motorcycle industry. Extremely popular in urban areas, scooters present themselves as the most practical means of two-wheeled mobility owing to their versatility, efficiency, and accessibility. As such, it’s no surprise that more and more people are hitting the road aboard practical scooters. To put that into perspective, more than 18,000 scooters were sold in Italy in August, 2023.

Kymco has long been a dominant player in the scooter game, and it has a wide selection of scooters spread across multiple displacements. For the 2024 model-year, it has updated its sporty yet practical Dink model, offered in both 125cc and 150cc displacements. Furthermore, the scooters are divided into two variants – Flat, with a flat floor board, and Tunnel R, with an integrated storage compartment and maxi-scooter styling.

Both the Flat and Tunnel R are built atop the same foundations, and get angular bodywork, LED lights, a tall windscreen, and under-seat storage. The Dink Flat is ideal for those who haul irregularly shaped cargo and need storage space in between their legs to put bags or other items. Meanwhile, the Tunnel R gets a sportier look in exchange for some of that versatility. Nevertheless, it gets a storage compartment integrated into the scooter's midsection.

On the performance side of the equation, the Dink is powered by either a 125cc engine for A1 and B license holders, or a 150cc engine for A2 license holders. Diving into the specs, the smaller engine is a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with 11.2 horsepower and 7.4 pound-feet (10.6 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the Dink 150 is powered by a 150cc single, but this time with liquid cooling and notably more power: 14.8 horsepower and 9.6 pound-feet (13.7 Newton-meters) of torque.

In terms of underpinnings, the Dink in both 125cc and 150cc spec rolls on 13-inch wheels front and rear, and are suspended by standard telescopic forks up front and a pair of rear shock absorbers. Front and rear disc brakes complete with CBS ensure extra safety.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new Kymco Dink is now available in Italy starting at 3,840 Euros ($4,126 USD) for the Dink 125 in either Flat or Tunnel R configurations. Likewise, the Dink 150 is priced at 4,440 Euros ($4,770 USD) for both Flat and Tunnel R options.