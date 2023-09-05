From September 2 through 3, 2023, Autolook Week Torino took to the Piazza San Carlo in Turin, Italy with both car and motorcycle entertainment for the whole family. From an appearance by the Oracle Red Bull Formula One racing team to a World Rally Championship (WRC) parade, it was a particularly exciting time for motorsport fans to get up close and personal with some of their favorites.

Suzuki may have pulled out of motorcycle racing (apart from its continued support of the FIM Endurance World Championship team in 2023), but that doesn’t mean that it can’t and won’t celebrate past successes. On Saturday, September 2, 2023, the house of Hamamatsu brought two of its historic motorcycle racing champions to Autolook Week Torino to ride their championship-winning bikes in front of the assembled crowds.

Both Kevin Schwantz and Franco Uncini were on hand, with Schwantz riding his 1993 championship winning RGV500 and Uncini riding his 1982 championship winning RG500. Additionally, Suzuki Italia introduced an extremely limited-edition Kevin Schwantz Edition livery for three Suzuki-powered creations: the GSX-8S, Swift Sport Hybrid, and DF200AP outboard motor.

Gallery: Suzuki Italia - 2023 Autolook Week Torino Kevin Schwantz Limited Editions

8 Photos

Each of those three Suzuki vehicles—one in the motorcycle division, one in the automotive division, and one in the marine division—have a livery designed to echo the white and red #34 graphics found on Schwantz’s 1993 championship-winning machine. Additionally, the Schwantz-edition GSX-8S gets a single-seat tail cover fitted as standard to more closely replicate the monoposto nature of Schwantz’s race bike.

All three Schwantz limited edition Suzuki models will be issued by Suzuki Italia in limited runs of just five units apiece. That’s five Schwantz GSX-8S bikes, five Schwantz Swift Sport Hybrids, and five Schwantz DF200AP outboard motors.

All five of each Schwantz limited edition Suzuki item will be signed by the man himself and will also come with a certificate of authenticity. They can only be booked using Suzuki Italia’s special web links and are not offered in dealerships.

The price of the Schwantz limited edition Suzuki GSX-8S is €11,490 (with value added tax, or VAT, included). If converted on September 5, 2023, that works out to about $12,318. All three Schwantz limited edition Suzuki models went on sale as of September 4, 2023. A deposit of €500 (about $536) is required up front, and all purchases must be completed within 30 days of placement of the deposit. If purchases are not completed within that timeframe, the deposit can be returned.

According to Suzuki Italia, sales for the Schwantz limited editions will remain open until they have sold out, or until September 30, 2023—whichever comes first. Deliveries should then take place within about 45 days after receipt of the order by Suzuki Italia.