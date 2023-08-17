Did you feel a pang of sadness in your heart after the 2023 Isle of Man TT races concluded? If you’ve been waiting ever since that time to find out when the two weeks of the 2024 Isle of Man TT would take place, wonder no more. Organizers have now officially announced the dates—as well as an important improvement that should make travel easier for fans who choose to attend in person rather than watch the livestream from elsewhere.

The two weeks of the 2024 Isle of Man TT will officially kick off on Monday, May 27, 2024, which is also a bank holiday. Free practice and qualifying will occupy the first week, with entrants in all classes both getting and setting times out on the 37.73-mile mountain course.

The 2024 Senior TT race is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The rest of the practice, qualifying, and racing schedule layout should be similar to the changes that appeared in 2023, according to organizers. Both the Superstock and Supertwin classes will have two races throughout the event, as was the case in 2023. The overall race program will last 10 days, with two rest days spread out to give racers some much-needed recovery time in the midst of the madness.

For those planning to attend the 2024 Isle of Man TT in person, organizers also note that the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company just built an entirely new vessel in 2023. It’s called the Manxman, and it’s the first new vessel that the company has commissioned since 1998—so it’s kind of a big deal.

Even more importantly, the newest ferry in the fleet can hold 948 passengers—which is over 300 more than the next-biggest ferry in the fleet, the Ben-my-Chree. For those bringing vehicles, the Manxman also offers 10 percent more lane space specifically for vehicular transport. That’s significant for cars, and also wildly more significant for bikes, since you can fit so many more in each space than you can with cars.

The new Manxman ferry’s Heysham crossing time is listed as three hours and 45 minutes, which is the same as the Ben-my-Chree. For ultimate speed, the Manannan catamaran can cross from Liverpool in just two hours and 45 minutes and is said to have had a major refit in 2009.