Vance & Hines Presents New Slip-On Exhaust System For Honda Africa Twin

Vance & Hines is a popular American exhaust specialist known for its products for cruisers like those of Harley-Davidson and Indian. Apart from cruisers, the brand also makes exhaust systems for other types of bikes, such as the BMW R 1250 GS, one of the most popular adventure bikes in the industry. The brand’s newest exhaust system is for Honda’s Africa Twin 1100, and it takes the form of the Adventure Hi-Output 450 Slip-On exhaust system.

The Vance & Hines Adventure Hi-Output 450 Slip-On exhaust system is a perfect fit for the Honda Africa Twin 1100. This bolt-on slip-on system is meticulously crafted from hand TIG welded 304 stainless steel, boasting a sleek brushed finish. The system also features a CNC machined billet end cap, elegantly complemented by ceramic matte black trim. The 4.5-inch diameter silencer emits an aggressive growl that resonates pleasingly whether you're cruising the streets or conquering the rugged trails.

The Vance & Hines Adventure Hi-Output 450 Slip-On exhaust system complies with the SAE J2825 Sound Standard, ensuring a responsible and enjoyable noise level. Additionally, this system is 50-state emissions compliant, meeting environmental regulations across the United States. Moreover, it’s designed to be compatible with Honda saddlebags, providing practicality and convenience for adventurous riders. Additionally, for those venturing into off-road areas, an optional US Forest Service Spark Arrestor is available, ensuring you can explore nature responsibly and with peace of mind.

“We are very happy with the success of our initial offerings in the adventure bike segment,” said Mike Kennedy, President and CEO of Vance & Hines in their official press release. “This new slip-on for the Honda Africa Twin is not just a great product, but a natural next step for our expansion in this category.”

Vance & Hines maintains its distinctive round canister design, which has demonstrated substantial performance enhancements and reduced weight compared to the stock exhaust systems. For the Africa Twin, the exhaust system offers a unique look with its minimalist stainless steel construction and blacked-out endcap, giving the bike a personalized and stylish touch. The good news is that the product is available for purchase at various retailers across the US. The retail price for this premium exhaust system is set at $599.99. For more information, feel free to visit Vance & Hines’ official website linked below, or get in touch with your local retailer.